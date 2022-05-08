Kamba clerics: We will curse those opposed to Kalonzo DP bid

A section of evangelical clerics in Ukambani have waded into campaign to push Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to pick Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his presidential running mate.

The former vice president believes he is the most qualified candidate for the deputy president position in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party.

The push for Mr Musyoka to be Mr Odinga's running mate dominated a prayer ceremony which the former vice president graced in Wote, Makueni County yesterday.

"We joined Azimio because of Kalonzo. We have told Mr Odinga to pick him as his running mate because he is the most experienced. Otherwise he will be defeated by Deputy President William Ruto," said Peter Mwangangi, the chairman Ukambani pastors forum.

Aware that Mr Musyoka push to be Mr Odinga's running mate was a bumpy ride, the clerics threatened to curse anyone from the community who is opposed to Mr Musyoka's deputy president bid.

The Wiper leader acknowledged the push by the clerics. He said that while he was ready to walk the journey with Mr Odinga to State House, the ODM leader should do the right thing by picking him as his deputy.

"The excitement which greeted our caravan as we headed towards Mombasa told me that the people are ready to ensure that the journey myself and Raila started in 2013 and 2017 gets to its destination in 2022. It was a useful journey. We were committed to end poverty in this country and safeguard the freedom of worship. When you hear Bishop Mwangangi speak so firmly know that something is wrong. And it must be resolved. Kamba's and Kenyans must be treated fairly," Mr Musyoka said.

He echoed Senators Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni) who discouraged Mr Musyoka from appearing from the panel vetting the candidates for the Azimio deputy president position.

Mr Odinga was expected to attend the ceremony but Mr Musyoka said he had excused himself at the last minute.

"I expected to find Mr Odinga here so that I remind him that he has a responsibility of picking Mr Musyoka as his running mate because the Kamba community has been supporting him. In the event that Mr Musyoka will not be picked as Mr Odinga's running mate, we shall quit Mr Azimio," said Wambua, who is a member of the panel vetting the Azimio deputy president candidates.

The entry of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko into Mr Musyoka's fold has amplified the voice of the allies of the former vice president who is widely seen as the Ukambani political kingpin.

Mr Musyoka believes he is the most qualified candidate to be named as Mr Odinga's running mate owing to his previous experience as a vice president

Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo called for the dissolution of the panel for vetting Azimio deputy president candidates saying that Mr Musyoka was the only suitable candidate.

At the same time, Mr Musyoka revised the burial of former president Mwai Kibaki.

He faulted the organizers of the event for denying him an opportunity to address the mourners.