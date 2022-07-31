Kalonzo to Ruto: I don’t need your sympathies; Raila will beat you

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called out the Deputy President William Ruto for showing disrespect to his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta instead of facing his main competitor Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate.

Mr Kalonzo also told the DP to stop making derogatory remarks about him (Kalonzo) in his campaign rallies and added that he did not need any sympathies from Dr Ruto.

He accused Dr Ruto of inciting Rift Valley residents against President Kenyatta ahead of the General Election.

“He (Ruto) was there and he was telling Uhuru to leave him alone. He went to my Mwingi backyard and he was pretending to be my advocate. He claimed I had been oppressed by Odinga, do I look like an oppressed person?” possed Mr Kalonzo.

“He claimed that I was forced into an interview by Raila and I failed. I did not send Ruto to those things. I am telling you Ruto, please, leave me alone. Hunt for your votes, I am not even on the ballot, what are you looking me for? Chase after Odinga, he will beat you.”

The Wiper leader said he was shocked by the manner in which Dr Ruto was insulting the head of state, noting that he has moved around the world and not seen anything like that.

“We have seen wonders. I have moved the world over and not seen a Deputy directly insulting his boss in such a manner, like Ruto is doing to Uhuru,” said Mr Kalonzo.

He told the DP to hunt for his votes without dragging President Kenyatta in his campaigns yet he is not a candidate.

“You can hunt for votes without abusing Uhuru. If you search Uhuru's name on the ballot, you won't get it, but you will see that of Raila Odinga,” said Mr Kalonzo.

Mr Musyoka spoke in Kisii and Nyamira counties on Sunday during campaigns to drum up support for Mr Odinga and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition candidates from the region.

“Please vote for Raila Odinga. Come out in large numbers to vote for my candidate on August 9,” pleaded Mr Kalonzo who was accompanied by his former running mate Andrew Sunkuli.

He drummed up support for Kisii governor candidate Simba Arati (ODM), senatorial candidate Richard Onyonka (ODM) and the Woman Representative candidate Dorice Aburi (Wiper).

Others were Nyamira gubernatorial candidate Ben Momanyi (Wiper), Kitutu Masaba candidate Victor Swanya (Wiper) and Bobasi candidate Innocent Obiri.

Exasperated DP

Mr Musyoka was responding to remarks by the deputy president who has asked President Kenyatta to stop invoking his name as he roots for Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga.

An exasperated DP called on the president to desist from attacking him and rather focus on campaigning for the Azimio candidate.

“I want to tell my friend the President, focus on your candidate Mr Kitendawili (referring to Mr Odinga), Mr President please stop talking about me, talk about your candidate” Ruto flared.

“With a lot of respect, please be a decent human being, be a gentleman and have some gratitude because we are the ones who helped you, stop this pride and threats” he added.

Mr Kalonzo said they are now wishing President Kenyatta a peaceful retirement, noting that leadership is not an easy task.

Mr Sunkuli told DP Ruto to stop fighting President Kenyatta and put his efforts on Mr Odinga who is his competitor.

“We members of the Maasai and Kisii communities are telling the head of state that we wish him a peaceful retirement. Do not fear. Maasai Mara National Park is here, come and rest. If that man nears you, we are alert,” said Mr Sunkuli.