The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has officially unveiled the names of its five negotiators with Kenya Kwanza.

The Opposition team will be led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in talks with President William Ruto’s side to address the stalemate occasioned by weeks of anti-government protests.

Other members of the team include former Defence Cabinet Secretary and DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni.

The team had been agreed upon by the coalition during a meeting at Mr Odinga’s Karen residence on Sunday, July 30, attended by Azimio council chairman and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Our position remains that no party to these negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise. Azimio will respect Kenya Kwanza's right to bring all its issues to the table. We expect Kenya Kwanza to do the same with our issues,” reads the coalition’s statement in part.

It added: “The issues, which the team has instructions to put on the table are: High Cost of Living, Audit of 2022 elections, Bipartisan Reconstitution of IEBC, Inclusivity in national affairs and Respect for Political Parties in line with the constitution.”

The coalition says it is keen on “a time bound program of talks that should take one month beginning August 1, 2023.”