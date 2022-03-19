Kalonzo reaffirms support for Raila after hosting Uhuru and Moi

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has reaffirmed his support for Raila Odinga's presidential bid under Azimio - One Kenya coalition.

Mr Musyoka made the statement on Saturday having hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at his Nairobi residence on Friday evening.

"We are Azimio - One Kenya and we will support Right Honourable former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga for the presidency in the forthcoming August General Election," Musyoka said in a tweet.

The meeting at Mr Musyoka's Karen residence comes a week after the signing of the Azimio-One Kenya coalition deal at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Senator Gideon Moi similarly shared details of the meeting on his social media platform, saying their discussions were centered on strengthening the coalition.

“We are forging a broad-based coalition that will leave no one behind in its quest to build a united and prosperous nation. With President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kalonzo Musyoka's home," the Senator said.

According to a statement, the meeting focused on strengthening the relationship between Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (right) with President Uhuru Kenyatta at his Nairobi residence on March 18, 2022.

“The visit has great political and personal significance to both Uhuru and Kalonzo cementing what has become a close-bond since the dawn of the handshake,” the statement read.

In recent days, Mr Musyoka has made statements that critics say are likely to jeopardise the working relationship between the Wiper leader and Mr Odinga.