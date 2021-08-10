Kalonzo Musyoka launches his 2022 State House bid

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday launched his 2022 presidential bid by unveiling a campaign platform based on five economic pillars.

Speaking during the launch of his presidential secretariat — the SKM Command Centre — in Karen, Nairobi, Mr Musyoka said his bid will be grounded on economic recovery and development, the “green goal” (agriculture), zero tolerance to corruption, sustainable debt management and youth and women empowerment.

“The pillars will form the basis of my manifesto that will be developed by the SKM Command Centre that we launch today and which will be unveiled to the country for interrogation in the coming months,” said the former vice President.

He said his administration will accelerate investments in agriculture by streamlining taxation and providing subsidies and markets to farmers.

“We will also wage a relentless war on corruption in the public sector and revitalise infrastructure development,” said the Wiper party leader.

To end traffic congestion in cities, Mr Musyoka said his administration will invest in mass transit systems. In an apparent attack on Deputy President William Ruto's “bottom-up” economic model, Mr Musyoka said the country’s economic dilemma does not require quick fixes.

Instant solutions

“[There are no] instant coffee solutions. We cannot elect leaders who seek to exploit our fears for their own political survival. How else will one propose a meaningless economic model that doesn’t reflect his life journey? We must properly diagnose what ails Kenya and develop blueprints that work,” Mr Musyoka said.

“We cannot solve 21st century challenges with a 20th century bureaucracy. There must be a clear nexus between individual and mutual responsibility. That is the African heritage that ran through the spirit of our founding fathers,” he added. Mr Musyoka promised to review the taxation model “in our oil and gas sector and stabilize the pricing so that we lower the cost of doing business.”

He expressed confidence that the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will remain united ahead of next year’s elections. Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi attended the event, while Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa represented Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Kanu Executive Director George Wainaina represented party chairman Gideon Moi.

Rigging

Mr Mudavadi said they will continue working together as members of OKA and stand for the common good of the country. He warned against any plans to rig next year’s elections.

“We hope that the 2022 elections will be peaceful and that the process should reflect the will of the people of Kenya.”

We don’t want any rigging,” Mr Mudavadi said. He also called on MPs to review the IEBC’s ceilings on campaign funding.