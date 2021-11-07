Prime

Kalonzo Musyoka: I will be the next king, not kingmaker

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview in Nairobi on November 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya  &  Justus Wanga

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka opens up to Walter Menya and Justus Wanga on his relation with Presidents Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the three are (were) very different in their style of leadership.

