Kalonzo Musyoka: I’m in the State House race to the end

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday ruled out working with Deputy President William Ruto or Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9 General Election and announced a new coalition that includes Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

He also said he was ready to offer ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi a running mate position. He reiterated that he was in the race to the State House to the end. The former vice president is smarting from hiccups that rocked One Kenya Alliance last weekend when Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula joined Dr Ruto. He regretted the move but wished the two well in their political endeavours.

“Those who are talking of two horses are misinformed. This race is not about horses. Kalonzo is now stronger. We shall not relent. I have now come as a dangerous buffalo and ready to ensure Kenya is transformed,” he said in Wote town, Makueni County.

Ukambani political kingpin

Mr Musyoka, who is the perceived Ukambani political kingpin, dismissed local leaders, among them Kitui, Machakos and Makueni governors, who have been pushing him to join Mr Odinga to increase chances of the community being in the next government. “I know I cannot walk this journey alone. I’ll negotiate for myself the future of the Kamba community and this country,” he said, revealing he was in talks with National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Ms Karua for a broad coalition that will also include Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and UDP leader Cyrus Jirongo.

He said Ms Karua and Mr Moi would attend his rally in Machakos today. Mr Musyoka was accompanied by businessman Jimi Wanjigi and Wiper politicians, including senators Agnes Kavindu (Machakos) and Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni). Mr Wanjigi called out Mr Odinga for betraying Mr Musyoka and many other Kenyans after reconciling with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He urged the Kamba voting bloc to shun Mr Odinga’s bid. But Mr Musyoka sought to cushion Mr Kenyatta from Mr Wanjigi’s attacks, saying the Head of State had not endorsed Mr Odinga.