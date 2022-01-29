Kalonzo Musyoka: I’m in the State House race to the end

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper leader  Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Orange Democratic Movement  presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi during a political rally in Unoa grounds, Wote, on January 28, 2022

Photo credit: Pool

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday ruled out working with Deputy President William Ruto or Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9 General Election and announced a new coalition that includes Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

