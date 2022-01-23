Kalonzo, Gideon Moi walk out of ANC meeting as Ruto arrives

Musalia Mudavadi

OKA leaders at the Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 during the ANC NDC. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu's Gideon Moi walked out in protests after UDA leader William Ruto arrived.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Ibrahim Oruko

Drama has ensued at the Bomas of Kenya where Amani National Congress (ANC) party is holding its National Delegates Congress (NDC) after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Kanu counterpart Gideon Moi walked out of the auditorium following the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto and MPs allied to his UDA party.

