Kalonzo, Gideon Moi walk out of ANC meeting as Ruto arrives

Drama has ensued at the Bomas of Kenya where Amani National Congress (ANC) party is holding its National Delegates Congress (NDC) after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Kanu counterpart Gideon Moi walked out of the auditorium following the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto and MPs allied to his UDA party.

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, including Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, were among leaders at the NDC where ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi promised to make an earth-shaking declaration.

Some of the UDA MPs in attendance are Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Irungu Kang'ata (Murang'a senator), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) among leaders.

Death of OKA

The presence of UDA at the event marks the final death of OKA, which has been scrambling for identity even as it struggled to pick its flagbearer in the August 9 presidential poll.

At the Bomas meeting Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa arrived at the venue clad in a shirt bearing the logos of both UDA and ANC, suggesting that the two sides have been in negotiations that could culminate in a coalition between them.

A source within Kanu, who did not want to be named, said Mr Moi was unhappy because Mr Mudavadi had not informed them that DP Ruto would be present at the Bomas NDC, even though they have been together in OKA.

According to the source, the first whiff of rumours that Dr Ruto would attend the meeting came after the three OKA leaders converged at Hemmingways from where they were to proceed to Bomas.

“The boss (Mr Moi) contemplated not going to Bomas but we ruled against it because they wanted to hear it from Mr Mudavadi himself,” said the source.

The group made its way to the venue and confronted the ANC and chose to walk out after the news of the DP’ arrival was confirmed.

That Dr Ruto is attending the ANC meeting is not particularly surprising.

Signs and rumours of the rapprochement between the two have been in the air, but the Mudavadi side had dismissed them.

But it became apparent when the DP attended a football tournament in Mumias organised by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala. Even though Mr Mudavadi did not attend the tournament, he did not admonish the senator, choosing instead to declare that the lawmaker has a constitutional right of association.

Mr Malala would repeat the same when he attended Ruto’s rally in Eldoret where the DP was given the mandate by his people to contest the presidency.