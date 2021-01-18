Kalonzo, DP William Ruto in ugly mudslinging duel

The political tension between Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Deputy President William Ruto has escalated, with the former challenging the DP to undertake a lifestyle audit to trace the source of his wealth.

Mr Musyoka, who is also a former Vice President, tore into Dr Ruto on Monday while accusing him of involvement in numerous scandals.

The war of words between the two leaders started last week when Mr Musyoka faulted the ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ slogan adopted by the United Democratic Movement (UDA), a political party associated with the DP.

Tongue in cheek, Mr Musyoka said the slogan should be ‘Kazi ni Kazi bila Wizi’, a statement that prompted DP Ruto to hit back at him during a rally in Bomet last Friday.

The Deputy President chided Mr Musyoka, questioning whether he prefers a slogan ‘Wizi Wizi bila Kazi’, accusing the former VP of having grabbed government land in Yatta.

“Some people are trying to insult me. You have been an MP, a Vice President, and Minister in almost all ministries yet where you are living is a government land. You have been in leadership for 40 years without doing anything and your only record is that you are living on government land which you have turned to be yours,” DP Ruto fired at Mr Musyoka.

But on Monday the Wiper leader, while speaking at a press conference in Nairobi, went for the DP’s jugular, stating that his claims about his Yatta Farm had no legal basis and challenged him to offer himself for investigations concerning a myriad of issues mainly touching on land.

Kalonzo slams DP Ruto

Mr Musyoka sensationally told DP Ruto to shed light on land grabbing accusations that have been made against him.

He also brought up the “attempted land grab of Lang’ata Road primary school, the land adjacent to Weston Hotel, and the more than 100 acres belonging to the late Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Adrian Muteshi which the courts had found him guilty of grabbing.”

The Wiper leader also challenged the DP to tell Kenyans how he allegedly acquired large tracts of land in some parts of the country.

“Let us be honest with ourselves. As leaders in particular, and as Kenyans in general, we must learn to be accountable for all our acts of omission and commission. In this regard, I urge him to stop being hypocritical and take responsibility for his misdeeds, which stink to high heavens,” Mr Musyoka said.

He also faulted the DP over what he termed as “fermenting bitter divisions and a class war” instead of preaching unity and cohesiveness.

“As a disruptor of law and order he is easily comparable to the outgoing President of the United States, Mr Donald Trump.”

The former vice president urged leaders to preach unity and avoid politics that can plunge the country into chaos.

Dr Ruto’s spokesperson, Mr David Mugonyi, dismissed Mr Musyoka’s allegations and said he would issue a statement on the matter later.