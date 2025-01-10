Kahiga to Ruto: Give Mount Kenya time to heal

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has asked President William Ruto to stop using all sorts of tactics to win back Mt Kenya region following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in October last year.



The county boss, who has been a vocal defender of the former Deputy President, said Mt Kenya residents needed time to "heal" following Mr Gachagua's removal from office.



Mr Kahiga said it was "too early" to send politicians to the region to try and win back support.



“When they kicked our son (Mr Gachagua) out of the government they celebrated but we were devastated. We are in great pain and this is not the right time to send emissaries to try and woo us back. After the loss we became disoriented and they should give us time to heal. Please leave us alone,” Mr Kahiga told Nation.Africa in an interview.

The latest attempt to win back the region was the dramatic entry of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga into Nyeri County on New Year's Eve, when he addressed hundreds of youths at Kabiru-Ini grounds amid heavy security.



Mr Njenga declared the region's support for President Ruto's government and said he would lead a campaign to reclaim the mountain.



Since Mr Gachagua's impeachment on October 17, Dr Ruto, his deputy Prof Kithure Kindiki and allied politicians have faced hostility in the region with residents saying they have been betrayed.



MPs who voted to impeach the former deputy president are also wary of facing a backlash.



Mr Njenga said he would take Mr Gachagua head-on, adding that he would not allow the former DP to continue his campaigns against President Ruto.



He urged the youth to protect MPs as they oversee development projects in their constituencies.

Mr Gachagua, who has promised to give the Mountain direction on the political path to follow later this month, has lately intensified meetings with leaders, especially from the Mt Kenya region, who have continued to throng his rural Wamunyoro home in Mathira.



Mr Kahiga said Mr Njenga’s entry into the picture was inconsequential and will “not change anything”, adding that it will “further alienate” the region since “very few people” subscribe to his brand of politics.



“He should be told that we are peace-loving people. We have not forgotten that his past activities sent shivers down our spines and we don’t want to relive those memories. Those who are sending him should respect us. They should know that he will not sway anybody to his side,” the governor said.



“They should also stop attacking Mr Gachagua because it makes us feel used and dumped. No one should push us to make a decision on where we’re heading as a community. Anybody trying to write off Mr Gachagua from the political scene will be in for a shock. Let’s meet in 2027,” said Mr Kahiga, who viciously defended the former DP at the height of clamour to kick him out of office.



Mr Kahiga also dismissed the nomination and appointment of politicians linked to former President Uhuru Kenyatta into government, saying the individuals had lost in past elections and that they were unpopular.

Among those nominated for cabinet positions pending parliamentary scrutiny are former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo (ICT) and former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (Trade).



Mr Ndiritu Muriithi, the former Laikipia governor, was appointed chair of the Kenya Revenue Authority board and was sworn into office on December 30, 2024.



Mr Kahiga said those appointed "should not think they can replace the former deputy president who influenced us to vote for the president".