Kabianga University don Sela Jerop eyes Nandi Hills parliamentary seat

Dr Sela Jerop Chepkwony a lecturer at Kabianga University has declared her interest to contest the Nandi Hills parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.

Dr Jerop, 51, has joined a growing list of UDA aspirants who want to unseat MP Alfred Keter.

She is seeking to follow in the footsteps of the firebrand politician Philomena Chelagat Mutai who became the first female MP in Nandi at 24. She won Eldoret North parliamentary seat after beating 12 other contestants

“I think Nandi Hills constituency is ripe for a woman leader and I believe I’m the best bet for the people of Nandi Hills. The current MP Alfred Keter, has tried but I feel with a change of guard, there is more that can be done,” said Dr Jerop who teaches psychology at the Kericho-based University.

She added: “It has been long since Nandi County had a female MP and I believe I have the qualities that are needed to be incorporated in leadership. Most women in Nandi are still taking a back seat in leadership and I want to be the agent of change.”

Political positions

She continued: “I promise to deliver if I’m given an opportunity to be the next MP of Nandi Hills. I urge Nandi women to come out in large numbers and vie for various political positions in the 2022 elections.”

“Despite the fact that they come from a patriarchal society, Nandi women have a chance to prove their leadership skills in the 2022 General Elections,” said Dr Jerop.

She said the appointment of Chief Justice Martha Koome as the first-ever woman head of the Judiciary was a big morale booster to women in Kenya.

“Kenya is now embracing women leadership and the appointment of CJ Koome is a clear indication women are capable of delivering even more than men if given an opportunity,” said Dr Jerop.

She said top on her wish list for the constituency include fighting poverty, improved agriculture and education among others.

Poverty

“I want to end the vicious cycle of poverty by empowering the youth, women and the disabled by starting income-generating projects that are based on the bottom-up economy as envisaged by the Deputy President William Ruto,” she added.

She promised to ensure teachers and students are motivated through setting aside some money from the National Government Constituency Development Fund.





“Our teachers do a commendable job but they are rarely recognised. We want our students to get good grades and join public universities and that can only happen if we motivate teachers,” she offered.

Dr Jerop who is a great admirer of Narc leader Martha Karua and DP Ruto said she was optimistic there will be fair play in the UDA party primaries.