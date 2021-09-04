Justin Muturi: There are no plans to endorse me as Democratic Party leader

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has denied that he is set to be endorsed as Democratic Party leader ahead of 2022 polls.

Already Mr Muturi has declared that he will be in the presidential race in the next elections.

"What is being propagated is just rumours which should be ignored," he said on Friday at his Kanyuambora rural home in Embu County.

The National Assembly Speaker said that he was yet to come up with a political party of his choice. "When the right time comes, I will reveal the party whose ticket I will use to vie for the presidency," he said.

He said he wants to be Kenya’s next president and ensure equal distribution of resources and development in the country.

He cited Mt Kenya East region as the most marginalised part of the country in terms of development.

Addressing a delegation of clergy, the Speaker said that time has come for Mt Kenya East to produce the next president.

"The next president should come from this region," he said, adding that the region will come up with a strong party that will clinch the presidency.

"We are planning to have our own party that will form the next government," he said.

Mr Muturi urged leaders from Mt Kenya East not to be lured to market a party that is not theirs.

“We should have our own party to be able to negotiate for power sharing," he said.

He urged the church to be keen and evaluate political leaders who are vying for different positions of leadership and advise people who is the best.

He noted that clergy play a big role in Kenyan politics and they should help in ensuring that only good leaders are elected.