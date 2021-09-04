Justin Muturi: There are no plans to endorse me as Democratic Party leader

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has denied that he is set to be endorsed as Democratic Party leader ahead of 2022 polls.

