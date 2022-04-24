Justin Muturi ouster: Azimio MPs on the horns of a dilemma

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party is in a dilemma on how to handle National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who has joined Kenya Kwanza, an alliance of outfits led by Deputy President William Ruto.

The coalition is split on whether to impeach Mr Muturi or marshal numbers and ensure the remaining critical bills coming to the House sail through.

To many, impeaching Mr Muturi is a near impossibility as it would take time.

Kitui Central MP, Makali Mulu, said the Speaker has not been biased when leading proceedings in the House and hopes he will serve the full term of the 12th Parliament.

“We have only one month to adjourn sine die. For matters that are critical, the Speaker can delegate to other people in his panel or even his deputy who has already lost nominations and may not have any interest in the House,” Dr Mulu told the Sunday Nation.

Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi, who wanted to retain his Kuresoi parliamentary seat, was floored by 35-year-old Alfred Mutai in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations last week.

Mr Mulu said the country is in an election season and that politicians move from one formation to the other but still undertake their constitutional duties.

Important bills

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said the decision by Muturi to switch camps would make it difficult to debate and pass important bills.

“There are bills that are the priority of the government. Now that the Speaker has gone to the other side, we may be frustrated. Our opponents want to make President Uhuru Kenyatta look bad in the eyes of Kenyans,” the Murang’a Woman Representative said.

“May be, he should not sit as Speaker and allow a person who is non-partisan to chair as there is a lot to do. We are not sure what will happen to important bills Kenyans want passed. We should not end the tenure of the 12th Parliament prematurely.”

Ms Chege accused Mr Muturi of betraying President Kenyatta “by paying good deeds with evil”.

Sources in Azimio told the Sunday Nation that the impeachment option is not on the cards because it will give Mr Muturi “unnecessary” political mileage, which will work in favour of Dr Ruto and Kenya Kwanza.

The long process of removing a Speaker is also a route the Azimio brigade is not willing to pursue, especially during the busy electioneering season.

Political equation

To make the political equation more complex for the Kenyatta-Raila Odinga troops, the impeachment motion will have to be approved by the Speaker.

“Do we really have time and the numbers for that? It will be a waste of time,” a top Azimio official who did not want to be named told the Sunday Nation.

On Thursday last week, Azimio-leaning MPs got a chance to show Mr Muturi that they are no longer comfortable with him.

While seeking the direction of the Speaker on whether he can comfortably steer the process of Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi tabling evidence relating to allegations of land grabbing by Dr Ruto, the lawmakers questioned the impartiality of Mr Muturi.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo said Mr Muturi’s support of the DP would make him biased.

Dr Amolo said it would amount to conflict of interest if the Speaker presided over the matter.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed said the lawmakers were worried that he would not be fair in the matter.

“This House must be impartial. I am not sure the rule of impartially and fairness will be accorded to the minority in this House,” Mr Mohamed said.

However, Mr Muturi said his political leaning would not affect his work in the House.

One of the key bills lined up for debate is finance. It outlines the methods the government will raise revenue.

The DP has said his troops will reject the budget when it comes for debate, adding that it is not people-centred.

Minority leader John Mbadi said the Finance Bill should not be used to settle political scores.

“If those supporting the DP have amendments, they should bring them up so that we get a solution instead of going to rallies,” Mr Mbadi said.

Also planned for consideration will be Elections (Amendment) 2022 and Huduma Number bills.