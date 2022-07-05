Junet publicly plays Ruto's leaked audio

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on Sunday played a leaked audio clip where Deputy President William Ruto allegedly said that in one occasion he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While addressing a campaign rally in Homabay, Junet stopped his speech to play the audio clip while holding a microphone next to a mobile phone .

In the audio, the voice alleged to be of Ruto narrates the events that transpired after ODM leader Raila Odinga moved to court to dispute the 2017 presidential election results which were later nullified. According to the clip, the DP made his way to State House where he met Uhuru to discuss a way forward, but to his surprise, the president had ceded.

"I give up, I want to retire to Ichaweri...I just looked at him(Uhuru), it's only out of respect, otherwise I would have slapped him" said the voice.

" how can we give up" he added .

It is alleged that the audio clip is a leaked recording of a recent private meeting where the DP hosted Kikuyu elders from Kiambu on Friday 1st July 2022.



