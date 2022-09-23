Junet Mohamed writes to Speaker Moses Wetang'ula on Azimio line-up

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’s National Assembly Majority Whip nominee Junet Mohamed has written to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula over the coalition’s House leadership line-up amidst an internal row over the proposed names.

In a letter dated September 21, Mr Junet has listed Mr Opiyo Wandayi as the Majority Leader, Robert Mbui as his deputy, himself as the Majority Whip and nominated MP Sabina Chege as his deputy.

“Pursuant to Article 108 of the constitution and Standing Order 19A of the National Assembly, having held our Parliamentary Group meeting on 16-17th September at Stoni Athi, I’m pleased to convey to you the duly elected House leaders in the National Assembly representing the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party,” reads the letter.

“Please take the actions required to formalise these appointments,” further reads the letter seen by the Nation.

The letter was officially received by the Speakers’ office yesterday. The role of the Speaker will be to communicate to the House the lineup. According to the Standing Orders, the Speaker only recognises the whip.

The move by Mr Mohamed ahead of the crisis meeting called by ODM leader Raila Odinga next week is meant to allay fears that there are wrangles in the House leadership.

Disquiet

The meeting is meant to quell the disquiet within the party over House leadership before the National Assembly begins its session.

Nominated MP John Mbadi, however, said he is not aware of the letter. Although he pointed out that he has no problem with the whip writing the letter, he termed it as premature coming before next week’s meeting.

“I have no problem with the letter, they can write as many as they wish but what is the hurry for? Don’t we have a meeting next week to address some of the concerns raised by members? Mr Mbadi asked.

He said some lawmakers from Western Kenya are also unhappy with the list and even in the senate, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has a problem with the lineup.

Listen to all

“It is not about me ... but it was just important to listen to all members before writing to the Speaker,” Mr Mbadi said.

Nyatike MP Tom Odege on Wednesday said they will work with the person that the party will give them.

“We have been told about the meeting and I hope this issue of leadership will be resolved once and for all. We cannot afford to be divided.