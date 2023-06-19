Junet Mohamed reveals why Azimio MPs walked out during budget reading

Azimio La Umoja Members of Parliament(MPs) walked out of Parliament today in protest during the reading of the 2023/2024 budget policy by Treasury Cabinet Secretary(CS) Njuguna Ndung'u.

Azimio MPs chant 'mapambano' as they stage walkout during budget reading

Speaking outside Parliament Buildings, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed expressed Azimio's lack of confidence in the budget.

"We walked out because Azimio does not believe in the budget," he said.

He added that the budget did not reflect the aspirations of Kenyans.

"This is not a budget for the people, it is a budget for the Kenya Kwanza government, so until we get a budget that is based on the premise of the Kenyan people, we will not participate," said Junet.

Junet: We don't believe in the Kenya Kwanza budget