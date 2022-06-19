Junet, Mutua: Raila’s right hand men in changing political sphere

When you sit down with Azimio La Umoja One Kenya secretary general Junet Mohamed, it is almost certain that two hours cannot elapse without the coalition party’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga calling his phone or vice versa. And that is only whenever they are not together on the campaign trail or in a meeting.

Mr Mohamed, who is also the Suna East MP, is the fulcrum of the campaigns, coordinating all the players—some of whom are not from the ODM party but now make up Azimio—and invariably acting as master of ceremonies in rallies. Insiders say he is also a key plank in the bridge between Mr Odinga’s camp and that of President Uhuru Kenyatta since the March 2018 Handshake.

To complete the tug team that fuels Mr Odinga’s fifth, and perhaps most realistic, presidential attempt, is Prof Makau Mutua. Other than injecting the academic heft into the crucible and being the head of the campaign think tank, the professor offers ‘arrogance’ that is sometimes needed to shield the candidate from the enemy’s fire. He can bulldoze when the situation demands. The think tank designs overall strategy and campaign messaging.

Kalonzo Musyoka

And at the time Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka appeared hesitant to join Azimio camp with suggestions he would instead run for president on his own, some of the former vice president’s lieutenants asked the don to consider relocating to Nyanza, where Mr Odinga hails from, accusing him of not fighting “for one of our own”. They would later reconcile.

For a man who sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam in 1995 at Lenana School, two years before Mr Odinga made his first stab at the presidency, Mr Mohamed has done well for himself, elbowing veterans like Siaya Senator James Orengo out of the kitchen cabinet. Mr Orengo, who is seeking to be Siaya governor, has for a long time been the go-to guy around the former premier.

He knows how to strategically position himself and, those close to him say, he’s an ODM operative who does not second-guess his boss and executes the assignment with the zeal of an apprentice out to impress the master.

“Junet is my partner in these campaigns. We consult on every aspect of the race and how best to go about it. It is rare to see a person of his age having the combination of intellect and wisdom to bring people together. He brings a strategic mind to the team,” Prof Mutua says of Mr Mohamed.

Mr Mohamed says growing up, he wanted to be an MP one day but knew that coming from a minority community in Migori, that was a pipe dream. His father, Sheikh Nur, a businessman, settled there from Mandera many years ago.

“I would buy newspapers to read about the country’s politics. I have always loved politics, but, to be honest, never did I ever imagine that I would one day be at the centre of national politics. God has his own ways of doing things,” he said.

Handshake with Uhuru

His daily life revolves around hopping from one chopper to the next in the company of Mr Odinga. The first public statement that Mr Odinga had elevated him to the high table and above the rest was during the handshake with President Kenyatta in 2018.

While most politicians in ODM were sceptical about the move and initially not in the picture, Mr Mohamed accompanied the party boss to Harambee House where the final talks were held and the nation got to know about the development, which effectively altered the country’s political architecture.

Most Orange party members still favoured activism, and street combat politics, but the MP was in the minority who felt it was time to change the brand of politics. And the fact that Mr Kenyatta has stuck with Mr Odinga to date has also vindicated what was initially the minority wing.

To most members, Mr Kenyatta was only using their leader to address a credibility deficit after they boycotted the repeat presidential poll and run the country without distraction, and he would abandon Mr Odinga at the tail end of his tenure.

But by the president endorsing Mr Odinga as his preferred pick of successor, the minority wing feels vindicated. In the process, they have amassed so much power and influence around the former prime minister, bringing in new order. Mr Mohamed’s deputy in Azimio, Opiyo Wandayi, the lawmaker from Ugunja, is also a member of the inner circle.

No sycophancy

Prof Mutua said they do not give Mr Odinga the advice he wants to hear, but that which he needs.

“Mr Odinga is a person who solicits and accepts advice, he does not need sycophants. He reads a lot and is a strategic thinker. Whenever you go to him with an idea, he punches back effectively that in the end the best idea wins. It is an honour to work for him,” Prof Mutua says, adding that the former premier has no peers in political leadership in the region.

When Mr Odinga gathered Azimio delegates On December 10 at Kasarani Stadium last year to announce his presidential bid, Baringo senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi had an urgent message to pass to Mr Mohamed, who was the event’s master of ceremonies.

“Today, Baba, is your day. Revel in your day. Bask in your day. Enjoy your day. And I plead with you, Junet, let Baba rest today, don’t engage him in any public or more political events, let him enjoy with Mama Ida—you stay away. Any other political plans can be executed tomorrow, let Baba rest today,” he said.

The sentiments, no doubt, captured the growing status and influence of Mr Mohamed in Mr Odinga’s inner sanctum.

“Chairman, I hear you. Today, I will stay as far away as I can from Baba—even for three days I will,” he retorted.

“How do you claim that an individual is your leader if you can’t follow their instructions and decisions they take? You have no business being a follower if you cannot take instructions. Raila is my boss and if today he was to change his mind and say we’re changing our political formation, I will be the first person to endorse and implement the directives. That’s how we do it here,” Mr Mohamed argues.

By virtue of being the secretary general of Azimio, his sway has grown more than tenfold, making him, perhaps, one of the most sought-after politicians in the country now.

And when you want to meet with Mr Odinga, whether as a politician or journalist, chances are high the handlers of the former prime minister will refer you to the former Migori mayor for scheduling.

Originally from Mandera

Mr Odinga installed him as mayor to the chagrin of many local leaders given the fact that he is originally from Mandera.

For a man born about 45 years ago, his rise has been meteoric. From a grassroots mobiliser to mayor, then to MP, the party whip, director of elections and now the promise of a greater role in government should Mr Odinga trounce his foremost challenger, Dr William Ruto, in the August 9 election.

“We are playing our part. I’m sure you know that Azimio is a big team. We get ideas from our partners from other parties on how to move forward. We have never been this confident of victory and the August 9 polls will usher in a new dawn for the country,” Mr Mohamed told the Nation on Saturday.

Path to victory

Prof Mutua says that above anything else, they are loyal foot soldiers who support Mr Odinga “without question and equivocation”. The choice of Ms Martha Karua as running mate, they say, makes their path to victory even clearer than before.

“The choice of Martha Karua was a master stroke. It has caused seismic shift in the political landscape; we have now penetrated areas like Central that our opponents thought we wouldn’t. They are gasping for breath,” he said.

He described the Raila-Karua ticket as a combination of a formidable democrats in the region and the Narc Kenya leader as the most progressive woman politician in the current generation.

Sometimes referred to as hardliners and first line of defence for Mr Odinga, the duo has the huge task of accommodating divergent views that come with running coalitions and will certainly shoulder the blame should Mr Odinga’s dream of winning the presidency in his fifth stab come a cropper. A victory would certainly elevate them to the ‘president’s men’ with immense powers at the palace, the State House.

Insiders told the Nation that should Mr Odinga win, Prof Mutua and Mr Mohamed are likely to continue playing a big role in his administration.