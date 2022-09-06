Juliana Cherera, dissenting commissioners agree with Supreme Court verdict

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera has welcomed the final verdict rendered by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Ms Cherera, alongside commissioners Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi, and Julius Nyang’anya said in a statement that they stand by the rule of law, and statutes that promote effectiveness of the work of IEBC.

The four commissioners were against IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati final announcement of Dr William Ruto as the President-elect.

“We wish to convey our appreciation to the Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court of Kenya and confirm that we respect their collective decision,” statemen reads.

They argued that the chairperson announced the final results without their knowledge and that they did not approve the results.

Also, they distanced themselves from the results, and that they cannot be part of the results that were announced while they were kept in the dark.

In their petition that was dismissed, the four commissions alleged that Mr Chebukati ran the affairs of the commission independently without involving them.

But in the verdict that was delivered by the Chief Justice Martha Koome, the four failed to prove that they were kept in dark, and that the chairperson carried out his roles in accordance to the constitution.

“Ultimately, notwithstanding the divisions apparent between the Chairperson and four Commissioners, the Court was satisfied that IEBC carried out the verification, tallying, and declaration of the Presidential Election results in accordance with Article 138 (3) (c) and (10) of the Constitution,” CJ Koome said.

Following the court’s ruling, Mr Chebukati said that the four are at liberty to do as they wish, and that no one was after them for expressing their freedom.

The four were defended by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, terming their step as heroic.

The judgement from the court has accelerated the activities of the transition committee, which has declared Tuesday 13 as the public holiday when the President-elect and his deputy will be sworn in.