Jubilee starts party activation in Mt Kenya

Jubilee leaders in the Mt Kenya region are gearing up to reclaim the party’s stronghold from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grip, with the new secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni leading a series of rallies in Nyeri town and Othaya constituency.

In the grassroots activation forums held on Sunday and Monday in the respective towns, the leaders maintained that they would follow President Uhuru Kenyatta advice while urging the masses to join the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In Nyeri Town, Mr Kioni, the Ndaragwa MP, said the party will roar back to life and President Kenyatta’s involvement in influencing who succeeds him is a threat to those who have been lying to Kenyans.

He said Jubilee will field candidates in all elective seats and those championing the interests of Deputy President William Ruto in the region should brace for tough political battles.

"As a party we will sponsor candidates in areas which are UDA strongholds and we will recapture those seats and make Jubilee the party of the region," he said.

The legislator, who was with his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu, hit out at UDA MPs for allegedly insulting the President in his backyard in a rally held in the town on Saturday.

"It is quite wrong and shameful that we have allowed these leaders to come here and insult the President here. It is a clear testimony how the DP and his delegates hate our community. Do you think it is possible for him to be the abuser in the Rift Valley?" he said.

Mr Wambugu asked DP Ruto and UDA-allied leaders to stop chest-thumping, noting he was a beneficiary of President Kenyatta’s government.

"Every time he comes here and chest-thumps that he helped Uhuru become President, he is lying since he also benefited by becoming his deputy and further getting fifty percent of the government so he has no moral authority to say he is the power behind Uhuru. We made him (Uhuru) President when we voted," he said.

On Monday, the leaders assembled at the CDF hall in Othaya constituency, hosted by legislator Gichuki Mugambi. Others present were Kanini Kega (Kieni), Anthony Kiai (Mukurwe-ini), former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, leaders from Murang’a and Kiambu counties and a host of ward reps.

Mr Kioni urged people to evaluate and judge candidates based on their performance, saying President Kenyatta, who is seeking to guide his supporters to Azimio, had already shared his.

During the meeting, Mr Kanini, who was recently elected as Jubilee’s director of elections, vowed to do everything he could to insulate President Kenyatta from political insults sanctioned by DP Ruto in Mt Kenya.

His remarks were echoed by Mr Wambugu and Kiambu MP Jude Njomo, who said political tolerance is crucial but they will not allow it to be mistaken with fear when people go around insulting specific leaders.

Mr Kenneth said they were rallying behind Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga because he suffered for over 40 years in pursuit of peaceful coexistence in Kenya.

"We stick to what the President said at Sagana. He gave us direction and that is what we will follow. Those people who are coming here are lying. They are not truthful and I urge you to join Azimio and move forward together," he said.

Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati said UDA is trying to 'box' people from the region and that will mean the community will be left out of the government.

"Don't accept to be arranged. UDA wants to arrange us and we will be subjected to the same treatment we underwent under (Daniel) Moi’s regime. Let's heed what the President has said," he noted.