Jubilee starts party activation in Mt Kenya

Jubilee Party

New Jubilee party secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni (left), former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth (centre) and Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi. Jubilee is gearing up to reclaim its Mt Kenya stronghold from UDA’s grip.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Jubilee leaders in the Mt Kenya region are gearing up to reclaim the party’s stronghold from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grip, with the new secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni leading a series of rallies in Nyeri town and Othaya constituency.

