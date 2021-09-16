Breaking News: Court slaps Sports ex-CS Hassan Wario with Sh3.6 fine, 6 years jail in default

Jubilee reinstates Laikipia Majority Leader and his deputy

Peter Thomi patrick waigwa

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (left) greets Laikipia County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Thomi (right) as Speaker Patrick Waigwa (in red tie) watches.

Photo credit: File | Mwangi Ndirangu | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Jubilee Party has reinstated Laikipia County Majority Leader Peter Thomi and his deputy Mutahi Muritu after ousting them.
On April 21 this year, Mr Thomi and Mr Muritu were axed from their positions and replaced by MCAs Joseph Kiguru (Igwamiti) and Ms Veronicah Ikunyua (Nanyuki Town) respectively.

