Jubilee picks Uhuru Kenyatta's sister for Senate nomination

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has presented the head of state’s sister, Kristina Wambui Kenyatta and Nairobi County’s Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda names for senate nomination.

Through a gazzeted list published by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC), the party has also nominated Murang’a county woman representative, Sabina Chege to the National Assembly.

This comes a month and a half after the party invited bone fide members of the party to apply for the party’s nomination to the National Assembly, Senate and the county assemblies.

Other members that have presented for nomination to the senate include Deputy speaker of the senate Professor Margaret Kamar, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) of Livestock and fisheries, Dr Lina Jebii Kilimo and Rukia Ahmed Subo Muhamed, who currently serves as Kenyan Ambassador to Iran.

Alex Matere, who serves in the Azimio Presidential Campaign Team has also been nominated to the National Assembly, while Sammy Leshore has been nominated to represent persons with disability in the Senate, a position he currently holds after replacing Isaac Mwaura.