Jubilee Party selects Isaac Ngugi as Victor Prengei's successor

Nominated Senator Isaac Ngugi

Isaac Ngugi, who has been selected by the Jubilee Party to take over from the late nominated Senator Victor Prengei.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The ruling Jubilee Party has settled on Mr Isaac Ngugi from Nyandarua County as the member to take over from the late nominated  Senator Victor Prengei.

