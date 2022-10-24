Jubilee Party on the spot over how it spent Sh1 billion

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has censured the Jubilee Party over financial irregularities in the expenditure of more than Sh1 billion allocated to it.

An audit of the party’s accounts for the 2020/21 financial year tabled in Parliament shows that the irregularities relate to unapproved expenditure, unsupported campaign and election expenses, office and rental expenses, revenue, staff costs, questionable use of goods and services, inaccuracies in legal expenses and grassroots and field programmes.

The report shows that payment vouchers totalling Sh298.78 million were not approved by the relevant party authority as required and that it lacked authorising signatures of the accounting officer and the authority to incur expenditure holder.

The party paid Sh206.33 million on June 23, 2021 for the partitioning of its party headquarters. Apart from a June 23, 2021 letter, the auditors say there were no other documents, including contracts, completion certificate and invoices supporting the expenditure.

The audit reveals that while the party, led by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, claims to have spent Sh176.82 million on campaign and election expenses, payment vouchers provided for audit were not supported by relevant documents and that the payments were made in cash.

Field programmes

A further Sh115.39 million was spent on grassroots and field programmes. The payment vouchers provided to the auditors though, amounted to Sh185.58 million. The audit report further notes that withdrawals amounting to Sh168.77 million for the various grassroots and field programmes were not supported.

“In the circumstances, the accuracy and completeness of the expenditures could not be confirmed,” the report states.

The Sh22.72 million spent on office rental expenses was not supported by lease agreements and payment vouchers for rental expenditure of Sh105.41 million were not provided to the auditors for verification. The party management has also been faulted for failing to register its headquarters and county office leases with the Ministry of Lands, contrary to the law.

The party’s financial statements provided for audit review shows that Sh96.73 million was recorded as public contributions and donations. However, the revenue was not supported with records indicating a breakdown of contributors and source of the contributions.