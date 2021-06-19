Jubilee, ODM in coalition talks, plan to win back lost strongholds

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s aides are crafting a plan to help them win the General Election next year.

The plan involves fielding one presidential candidate, Jubilee party membership recruitment and replacement of officials by August and regaining the Mt Kenya stronghold or splitting it.

The aim is to transform the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga into a formidable coalition.

Yesterday, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said coalition talks are at an advanced stage. The two parties agreed to form a 14-member team “to be revealed in due course”.

“The handshake between the principals has worked. We are only formalising the relationship between the parties so that we can work together in Parliament. There have been consultations,” Mr Tuju told the Saturday Nation, adding that Jubilee and ODM have been working outside Parliament “in some way”.

Sources close to Mr Odinga told the Saturday Nation that the crafting of the coalition is a decision made by the ODM leader and the President and that the two teams are working out the details.

National Assembly Minority whip Junet Mohamed, who is also the ODM Director of Elections, said while other affiliate parties of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) can join the coalition, they will not be part of the ongoing negotiations for now.

“We cannot hold brief for other people,” Mr Mohamed said.

Crafting coalition

When the President met leaders from Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties at State House early in the week, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is reported to have told him to use his influence to bring the Nasa parties to a negotiating table and craft a coalition that will face Dr Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party next year.

Mrs Ngilu urged Mr Odinga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the burial of former assistant minister Kalembe Ndile to work together or risk losing to Dr Ruto.

The President said he would ensure the parties unite.

Mr Tuju said nobody would locked out of the coalition.

“We have the blessings of President Kenyatta and the ODM leader. That is why we work together in the National Assembly and Senate,” he said.

“If other parties want to be in an alliance with Jubilee and ODM, we are ready to have them on board.”

Apart from coalition-building, Jubilee officials say they are doing all they can to revitalise the party after a poor run in recent by-elections in its strongholds.

Jubilee has devised a plan targeting Mt Kenya, the Rift Valley, and the Coast where UDA is popular.

Top on the ruling party’s agenda is to revive its offices, have county coordinators as well as mass recruitment.

The party is to open offices in 290 constituencies and recruit at least 1,000 members in every unit.

New Jubilee officials

Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kutuny said the party has set an August deadline to reclaim its grip across the country.

In the revitalisation plan, the party targets constituencies in Mt Kenya, especially those whose lawmakers are in Dr Ruto’s camp.

Mr Kutuny said since Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) have broken ranks with Mr Kenyatta, Jubilee is looking for individuals to be unveiled as party officials in those regions.

“The party will have new officials now that have parted ways with rebels. We may soon announce grassroots elections,” the Cherangany MP said.

“We will move to every ward in a constituency to recruit new officials on interim terms.”

The party says it has identified 25 counties it wants to establish active offices. It says doing so would give Kenyans at the grassroots a say in the operations of the party.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said Jubilee should establish a “party political wing” in a bid to reclaim its popularity, adding that the ruling party has been held hostage by bureaucrats.

“Once the wing is established, we will see if it will compliment or be in conflict with the bureaucrats. We are good to go if it compliments. If there is a conflict, we will need to change the bureaucrats. Ultimately the party is about politicians in it, with bureaucrats as supporting infrastructure.”

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni said Jubilee must involve those at the grassroots in the management of its affairs, especially after the by-election losses.

“Jubilee must respect the will of the people. We must learn from the mini-polls that Kenyans are interested in characters behind a party. Some candidates in the recent by-elections should not have been supported by Jubilee,” Mr Kioni said.

Along with revitalising Jubilee, there are plans for President Kenyatta to visit Mt Kenya from August.

Seal Ruto's fate

The timing of the programme is premised on the outcome of the July 15 by-elections in Kiambaa constituency and Muguga ward – the two being in President Kenyatta’s home county of Kiambu.

It comes two months after Jubilee suffered a crushing defeat in Juja.

The People’s Empowerment Party – an outfit affiliated to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria – emerged victorious in Juja. The party has links with UDA and Dr Ruto.

UDA has sponsored candidates directly in the Kiambaa and Muguga by-elections.

In the President’s scheme are six public rallies. The Saturday Nation has learnt that county commissioners in Mt Kenya have been told to expect the President in the first three weeks of August though official communication will follow.

Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia said President Kenyatta only needs to be on the ground in order to have Mt Kenya back to his fold.

“We are interested seeing the President address our people in prominent public functions in Meru, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu and Nyandarua counties. The advantage Ruto thinks he has in the region will go up in smoke,” he said.

Mr Kinuthia added that some rallies in Nakuru, Naivasha, Uasin Gishu and Nyahururu “will seal Ruto’s fate”.

Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe said the DP and his team are not popular in Mt Kenya.

“The Hustler Nation of Dr Ruto is living a lie. The President will soon go to the ground to make it known that his support base is still intact and will follow him into his succession plan,” Mr Murathe said.