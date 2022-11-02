Jubilee nominates jailed MP John Waluke to be PSC Commissioner

The Jubilee Party has nominates Sirisia MP John Waluke, currently in jail on a fraud conviction, as a commissioner in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Waluke is currently serving a 67-year jail term after he was convicted of defrauding the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) of Sh297 million. He was jailed alongside his co-accused, Ms Grace Wakhungu, who was locked up for 69 year after they failed to raise their court fines amounting to more than Sh2 billion after they were found guilty.

The surprise move by the party comes as Mr Waluke seeks bail and appeals his imprisonment on grounds that it is robbing Sirisia voters of a chance to be represented in the National Assembly.

“There is clear and present danger that if this application is not heard and determined in a timely manner, the applicant will miss Parliamentary sessions, leading to loss of his seat or failure of representation of the people of Sirisia Constituency in the National Assembly,” he said in court papers.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), however, asked the Court of Appeal not to grant the MP bail pending the hearing of his appeal.

Recently, Azimio leader Raila Odinga called for the MP's release, as well as demanding that the case be dismissed.

He argued that Kenya Kwanza leaders who were facing court cases have been given a chance to vacate their charges, and that Azimio leaders should be given the same opportunity.

"People facing murder and graft charges are being forgiven. But on the Azimio side, there's no justice. For example, Waluke is in jail for 67 years. It's not fair," he said on Monday.

