Jubilee MPs want Jeremiah Kioni, David Murathe out

Jubilee MPs supporting President William Ruto have hatched a plot to kick out party officials still backing the opposition Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, the Sunday Nation has learnt.

Targeted for removal are allies of ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They include Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Vice Chairman David Murathe.

The faction wants to exploit the impending resignation of Mr Kenyatta as party leader to effect the changes that will see Jubilee formally join Kenya Kwanza.

Details of the scheme emerged just days after Dr Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua held meetings with a group of Jubilee lawmakers at State House and Harambee Annex.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Jubilee Elections Director and East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega met Mr Gachagua on January 20.

Other MPs at the meeting were David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Shadrack Mwiti (Imenti South), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Dan Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Joseph Githuku (Lamu).

The same team met Dr Ruto and the DP at State House last weekend when Azimio leader Raila Odinga declared the Kenya Kwanza “illegitimate”.

Jubilee split

Mr Odinga’s latest anti-government drive is said to have triggered the growing split in Jubilee.

Mr Kega has in recent days been rallying Mt Kenya Jubilee MPs to back Mr Gachagua as the region’s most senior politician.

He says he cannot be in the opposition when he is required to be pushing for the region’s development agenda.

Mr Kioni told the Sunday Nation that he is aware of the scheme to ally Jubilee with the ruling alliance by removing officials perceived to be critical of the President.

He, however, added that the MPs cannot effect any changes in Jubilee without convening the National Delegates Convention (NDC).

“They (Kenya Kwanza) are not happy after we exposed the August 9, 2022 election rigging. They have realised that I have become an important figure in Azimio affairs,” the former Ndaragwa MP said.

He added that Jubilee remains committed to remaining in Azimio and “will not be destroyed by individuals swayed by personal interests”.

Mr Kioni said some of the MPs behind the campaign did not have genuine reasons for joining Azimio.

Former Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said the move should not be construed to be targeting particular individuals.