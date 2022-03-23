Jubilee extends nominations deadline a third time

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has extended the aspirants’ nomination registration for the third time in what officials say is to allow them bag as many hopefuls as possible.

The ruling party, which is now putting up a spirited fight to field candidates across the country, is leaving nothing to chance as it faces imminent threat from Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the mushroomed small parties, especially in Mt Kenya.

The initial deadline for contenders for the various seats was March 4 but it was extended to March 11 then March 22. It has now been extended by three days, and is set to terminate on March 25.

The party says that it does not want to lock anyone out even as it brags that it is expecting some defections, more so from the Coastal region before the week ends.

“The National Management Committee (NMC) meeting today, we observed that we continue to have a heavy traffic flow of Kenyans who wish to run for various elective positions under Jubilee ticket. We have also noticed that there are many people who want to move out of the parties where they are now and join Jubilee,” Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said.

“If there are those who are in other parties who are struggling with their conscience, we remain ready to take them on board and give them a fair opportunity to try their luck in the August 9 polls.”

A notice released by the party's National Elections Board (NEB) cited a growing number of applications for the extension.

“Due to the overwhelming demand from Jubilee Party aspirants from all corners of the country, the National Elections Board (NEB) has extended the application deadline to March 25, 2022,” reads the notice.

Mr Kioni asked aspirants who are yet to register to take advantage of the final extension to confirm with the party that all their documents are in order.

The Ndaragwa MP assured aspirants that Jubilee is committed to conducting free, fair and credible nominations with the popular candidates being the ones who will get tickets adding that those who will win Jubilee ticket will get necessary support from the party.

“Those who will be our candidates for the August polls, we will work together with them in the journey to ensure that they clinch the seats on August 9,” he said.

Party’s deputy secretary general and Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny told the Nation that Jubilee aspirants registration exercise was impressive saying the party has attracted at least four-five aspirants in almost all wards within the country.