Jubilee critics accuse party of dictatorship

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s critics have accused the ruling Jubilee Party of suppressing free expression by dragging the country back to the oppressive Kanu era, where any divergent opinion was ruthlessly crushed.

The party plans to crack the whip on legislators Moses Kuria, Millicent Omanga and Cecily Mbarire, just days after expelling nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

But Jubilee says it has been “far too accommodative and restrained”, adding that it has the right to discipline errant members.

“Jubilee has become a private members’ club. We have been contributing money that only acts as sitting allowances in disciplinary committees, where people are harassed. The committee has been turned into a bunch of robots that are given instructions on who to target and are thereafter handed the verdict to read out,” said Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who was ousted as the deputy secretary-general.

At the height of President Moi’s regime between 1987 and 1989, Kanu expelled from its ranks, among them, former vice president Josephat Karanja for an accusation that he had ordered party members to kneel before him.

Others were MPs Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia, who were later detained, as well as lawyer Kimani wa Nyoike. Mr Rubia was expelled in a June 1989 purge alongside 14 other politicians.

The man who replaced Mr Kositany, Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny, said the party was not about to stop in its bid to instill discipline among its rank and file, even as he insisted that it will follow the laid down procedures.

“If Jubilee is the party which took you to Parliament and you choose to articulate a different agenda, just step down and seek a fresh mandate from the people,” said Mr Kutuny.

Jubilee plans to appeal last week’s decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, which gave temporary reprieve to nominated senators Omanga, Mary Seneta, Naomi Waqo, Falhada Dekow and Victor Prengei, who had been expelled.

“We are coming for the five who were saved by the PPDT because you cannot have your cake and eat it and you cannot bite a hand that feeds you. If you do not agree with party ideologies, just resign,” said Mr Kutuny.

“Loyalty to the party is important and it should be the turning point to many people who have been undermining party democracy.”

Besides the expulsions, Jubilee has also de-whipped members in Parliament from key positions. Majority leaders Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate) and Aden Duale (National Assembly), majority whips Susan Kihika and Benjamin Washiali, as well as various parliamentary committee chairpersons allied to the DP were replaced.

In a TV interview, Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe said the National Management Committee had advised the expulsion of Ms Omanga, Ms Mbarire and Mr Kuria “as a lesson to others”.

Mr Kuria is President Kenyatta’s MP in Gatundu South and he has been leading campaigns for the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate in the upcoming Juja parliamentary mini-polls.

“With Kuria, it is insolence. He has the audacity to run a candidate in Juja, the President’s backyard, on a PEP ticket. He is donning the colours of another party and insulting Jubilee. We will soon have a by-election in Gatundu South,” Mr Murathe said.

While the party plans to fire the three, a major concern is on the five nominated senators and who will replace them in the party list at the electoral commission.

Were the five to be expelled, they could be replaced by Caroline Daudi (Machakos), Veronica Maina (Murang’a), Franciscar Jelagat (Nakuru), Beatrice Gambo (Coast) and Peris Wambui (Murang’a), in order of priority.

If this were to happen, it would further infuriate the marginalised communities that are already on the warpath over a State-sponsored county revenue formula they say benefits populous counties at the expense of expansive regions.

The President’s Jubilee wing is alive to the political backlash that would ensue from the ejection of Prengei (Ogiek), Falhada (Somali), Waqo (Borana), Seneta (Maasai) and Omanga (Kisii).

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Jubilee was on its end with its dictatorial tendencies. “Jubilee Party operates with impunity in total disregard of the party constitution or any other law. There is no need to contest the decisions they keep making,” said Mr Koech.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono added: “Let them be with their party. We built it but it’s now mistreating its members. If you have a divergent opinion, they say you are disrespecting the President.”

Political analyst Prof XN Iraki of the University of Nairobi said Jubilee was within its powers, adding that no party can thrive for decades with rebels. “Kanu was in power for many years because of party discipline. You cannot get power without good party machinery,” he said.