United Democratic Alliance
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Jubilee convenes make-or-break meeting in planned divorce with UDA

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Jubilee vice chairman, David Murathe, dared the DP and his team to quit the ruling party, which would mean mass expulsion that would in turn trigger multiple by-elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is set to meet Monday to discuss a dispute filed by Deputy President William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is opposed to the ruling party’s plans to divorce it.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.