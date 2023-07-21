There was commotion at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday morning as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino turned up in court for his bail ruling.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina released him on Sh100,000 bail in the subversive case linked to the ongoing anti-government demonstrations by the Azimio coalition.

Chaos erupted in the courtroom after the magistrate freed Mr Owino on bail. The chaos ensued as the lawmaker's family and lawyers tried to process his cash bail.

After his release, the MP's supporters who were in court began celebrating as they left the court where chaos had broken out.

As anti-riot police confronted the supporters of Mr Owino a Standard photographer was assaulted in the commotion.

In a video that was taken, the police officers can be seen pushing Collins Kweyu away, causing him to fall while holding his camera.

Speaking to Nation after the incident, Mr Kweyu admitted that he was manhandled by the anti-riot police, who continued to push him even after he identified himself as a journalist.