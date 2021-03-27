Joint House team hires experts to aid break BBI standoff

Muturi Kigano

Joint parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs committee chairmen Muturi Kigano (second right) of National Assembly and Senate’s Okong’o Omogeni (second left) address the media at Windsor Hotel yesterday after a meeting on BBI Bill.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Walter Menya  &  Samwel Owino

 The joint Justice and Legal Affairs committees of the National Assembly and the Senate have now hired two consultants to help them answer the sticky question of whether Parliament can re-open the referendum Bill and effect changes before they vote on it.

