Joho, Oparanya drop presidential ambitions for Raila

Wycliffe Oparanya (left) and Hassan Joho Raila Odinga

Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (left) and Hassan Joho (right) who dropped their presidential ambitions in favour of ODM party leader Raila Odinga at the Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Governors Hassan Ali Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya will no longer seek the ODM presidential ticket in favour of party leader Raila Odinga.

