Joho, Oparanya drop presidential ambitions for Raila

Governors Hassan Ali Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya will no longer seek the ODM presidential ticket in favour of party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking Friday at ODM's National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at Bomas of Kenya, the duo confirmed they had withdrawn from the presidential race.

"You are like my father. You are my mentor," the Mombasa county boss said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) and deputy party leader Hassan Joho during the party's National Delegates Convention at the Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

On his part, Mr Oparanya, who is also the Kakamega County Governor, said he did not stand a chance against Mr Odinga.

"I have looked the weather pattern and signs are not good. I withdraw," he told ODM delegates.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga addressing party delegates at the Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Opinion polls, joining Azimio

Meanwhile, the party's top organ also approved changes to ODM's constitution which will allow opinion polls to be used in its nominations.

The NGC received unanimous support from delegates who argued that they will help the party pick popular candidates in a more cost effective manner.

Orange Democratic Movement delegates during the party's National Delegates Convention at the Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The NGC also adopted a proposal to have ODM join the Azimio la Umoja movement led by Mr Odinga and backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.