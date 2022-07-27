Joho, Mvurya and Kingi in supremacy battle of Coast

The battle for the coast region kingpin, pitting governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Salim Mvurya (Kwale), has intensified as pressure builds on them to deliver votes for their chosen presidential candidates.

The three county bosses are serving their second and final terms in office.

Governor Joho has staked his political future on Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party candidate Raila Odinga while Mr Mvurya and Mr Kingi are backing Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza.

The three are angling for plum state appointments should their candidate become president.

They have stepped up their campaigns as they criss-cross coast region counties that have a combined 1.96 million votes.

Keen to eclipse Mr Mvurya in his own backyard, Mr Joho, who is the Azimio Lands Cabinet Secretary-designate, has renewed efforts to remain Coast’s political kingpin. He led ODM campaigns in Kwale over the weekend and vowed to rally local leaders behind the party of which he is deputy leader.

Kwale has been an ODM zone but suffered a resounding defeat in the December 2020 Msambweni by-election where Mr Feisal Bader, who had contested as an independent, won.

Return their favour

The loss dented Mr Joho’s political influence in the region, but he has declared that Kwale must be taken back into the ODM fold.

Mr Joho said his support for ODM is to ensure people at the coast have a route to the presidency as they await Mr Odinga’s turn to return their favour.

“We’ve all along supported Mr Odinga. That will not change this time round. We must have ODM foot soldiers so that we have the numbers in the National Assembly and the Senate,” Mr Joho said.

But Mr Mvurya countered that Kwale was an independent political entity with a functioning administration.

The county boss, who stamped his authority in the region’s politics by outwitting Mr Joho and Mr Kingi in the 2020 Msambweni poll, scoffed at sentiments that the region is an ODM zone and will vote for Mr Odinga.

The Kenya Kwanza governor said Kwale was Ruto’s to lose.

He added that the Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will go to the grassroots in order to build its support base.

“Mr Joho should not meddle in our affairs. He has never put up any development projects in Kwale. Why would you listen to him? You must listen to me,” he said, adding that he is also a force to reckon with in national politics.

He said that even though Mr Joho has promised to solve the land challenges, the issues will be addressed in a better way by the Kenya Kwanza government.

Mr Mvurya was speaking to residents in Ramisi while on a series of campaign stops in villages a day after Mr Joho’s visit.

Development projects

He said that he is known across the country as a governor with a good development track record.

He has been leading UDA campaigns in Mombasa, Kwale and Taita-Taveta counties.

Mr Mvurya urged residents to vote for the DP, saying, being close to the government, just the way he was in the Jubilee government, is a surety that there will be more development projects.

Mr Kingi is the only second-term governor in the region with his own political party, the Pamoja African Alliance. He accused Mr Odinga of taking the coast people for granted.

Pitch camp in Coast

He told voters to consolidate their position in Kenya Kwanza and support the DP’s presidential bid, adding that DP Ruto would continue to pitch camp in Coast in a bid to eat into the ODM support base in the region ahead of the August 9 polls.