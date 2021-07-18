John Lonyangapuo, Kanu's only governor, ditches party

Governor John Lonyangapuo

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo who has finally confirmed that he will not defend his seat on the a Kanu ticket.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo —the only county chief elected on a Kanu ticket — has finally confirmed that he will not defend his seat on the party’s ticket, saying he had formed a new political outfit.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Positivity rate down to 8.8pc

  2. ODM's new twist in sharing of political parties fund

  3. Orphaned baby chimp finds new home in Kenya

  4. Tanzanians brace for new sim card levy

  5. Peace gradually returns to South Africa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.