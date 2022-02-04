Kenya Kwanza coalition Kirinyaga

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) chats with Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale during a political rally to drum up support for the Kenya Kwanza coalition at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022.

| Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Jitters in UDA over Kenya Kwanza coalition name

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • ANC Secretary General Simon Gikuru has told the Nation the party is keen on Mr Mudavadi being the KKA flagbearer.
  • The Kenya Kwanza Alliance name was reserved by Mr Mudavadi through his chief of staff, Mr Godfrey Kanoti, last year.

The political marriage between Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi is on shaky ground due to suspicion and mistrust arising from the ownership of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA), their coalition for the August 9 General Election.

