Jitters in House as 67 constituencies are put on the chopping block

Fresh revelations by MPs that at least 67 constituencies have not met the population quota and are at risk of being scrapped has further exposed the extent of the emotive issue that is the boundary review.

A parliamentary forum was told 40 more constituencies have fallen below the average population size, adding to the 27 units that faced a similar fate during the first review and needed legal protection to continue existing.

The revelations were made in Nakuru by members of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), the parliamentary team that audits the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and which will ultimately has a say on the delimitation report, before the full House votes on it.

There are 27 protected constituencies, which the Andrew Ligale team that redrew boundaries of constituencies and wards in 2012 said should remain as such, even though they did not meet the minimum population threshold set out in the Constitution to become electoral units.

The population quota of an electoral area is the number derived from dividing the total population of the country by the 290 constituencies. At the time of the first review, the population quota was 133,138 and, given the growth in population, the threshold in the upcoming review has risen to 164,014.

MPs have sounded alarm that 40 more are set to face the axe unless the protection is extended.

The 27 in the 2012 band are Mvita, Galole, Bura, Lamu East, Lamu West, Taveta, Wundanyi, Mwatate, Voi, North Horr, Saku, Laisamis, Isiolo South, Siakago, Kilome, Ndaragwa, Tetu, Othaya, Mukurweini, Kangema, Mathioya, Samburu East, Marakwet East, Keiyo North, Mogotio, Vihiga, and Budalang’i. According to Gatanga MP Edward Muriu (UDA), who is a member of the committee, the units facing abolishment now are at least 67, all of which should be protected, as was the case in 2012.

“This is a political, constitutional and electoral crisis in the making. Not to mention there are 40 extra constituencies, besides the current 27, which have not reached the population quota of 164,014 thus risking extinction unless we come up with a law to protect them, “said Mr Muriu. He was speaking in Nakuru on Wednesday during a forum that was also attended by National Dialogue Committee co-chair Kalonzo Musyoka.

The dialogue committee that sits at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, has also been asked to tackle the boundaries question, as well as the reconstitution of the IEBC, which has to precede the redrawing of the units as it cannot proceed without a full commission.

In an interview with Nation last evening, Mr Muriu said the reconstitution of the IEBC needs to be quickly expedited lest Kenya faces a “monumental crisis”, especially given that the team has a constitutional March 2024 deadline to complete the process.

Too emotive

“If you look at the 2019 census, we run the risk of having 67 constituencies—40 more in addition to the 27 protected in 2012—that do not meet the population quota. That is just not feasible. We need to change the threshold and or extend the protection,” said Mr Muriu.

At the Nakuru meeting, Mr Musyoka backed the proposal to consider further extending the protection, saying it was too emotive an issue to tamper with.

“When you give someone a right, you cannot take it away. Such a sacrosanct representation cannot be withdrawn, so it is a matter of reorienting our thinking and the reality on the ground and I am sure there is a need to save the 40 constituencies,” said Mr Musyoka.

According to the law, the population of a constituency must be higher or lower than its quota by 40 per cent for cities and sparsely populated areas, and 30 per cent for other areas.

After the 2019 population census, this calculation will be based on its figure of 47.6 million Kenyans.

Using this formula, the population quota in the planned review will be 164,014—the critical figure that IEBC will use to determine the fate of constituencies using the constitutional criteria.

This means that constituencies in urban areas and sparsely populated regions will have a maximum of 229,621, and a minimum of 98,409.

All other areas will have a population of a maximum of 213, 219 and a minimum of 114, 819.

Those that do not meet these criteria risk being scrapped, unless the protection is extended by Parliament.

“The boundaries review will be based on the population quota derived from the census. However, the Constitution provides for other parameters to be applied such as geographical features and urban centres, community of interest, historical, economic, and cultural ties,” IEBC had said in its position brief on the boundary review in 2020.

So serious is the place of the protected constituencies—and in turn where MPs get their votes and whether or not the 290 units remain as so—that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional reforms bid that was jointly spearheaded by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, had proposed a cure because of its emotive nature.

“For greater certainty, any protected constituency in the counties of Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Vihiga and Busia shall not have their protected status impaired by the delimitation of additional constituencies mentioned in this schedule,” the BBI Bill stated.

The BBI process was quashed by the courts.

Vote afresh

Since the adoption of the Ligale Committee report by Parliament in 2013 did not include the protection of the 27—or any extra that have since arisen from the growth of population as at the 2019 census—Mr Muriu says the House will have to vote afresh to guarantee them life.

“With regard to the protected constituencies that will cease to exist in the next five months, the transitional boundary delimitation clause, which was last concluded in 2013, does not extend the protection to the next delimitation unless the law is amended. The constituencies should be protected by all means,” said Muriu. He added: “We want the National Dialogue Committee, co-chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, to intervene and help resolve this matter so that the constituencies are not scrapped.”

“It is my humble appeal that, even as the Bomas of Kenya talks continue, the IEBC Selection Panel be allowed to carry out its mandate, appoint commissioners to commence the delimitation process and address the fate of the unprotected constituencies, otherwise it is a ticking time bomb.”

The debate on the constituencies that do not meet the population quota further revives the public spat between the IEBC and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) over a key component of the census—population by political units—and which would have shown exactly which ones risk their status as it is. According to the IEBC, the request by KNBS risked its highly guarded information on the boundaries of the constituencies and wards.

“The commission is committed to protecting the integrity of the impending and highly sensitive boundary delimitation process that is its express constitutional mandate,” IEBC protested in a February 2020 press statement.