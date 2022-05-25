Jitters as DP invites UDA candidates to Karen, leaves out affiliated allies

Cracks in Kenya Kwanza alliance continued to widen on Monday, after candidates from affiliate parties were left out as those allied to the United Democratic Alliance visited Deputy President William Ruto at his home in Karen, Nairobi.

The meeting was called to strategise on the campaigns in Nyandarua, with concerns that the coalition is losing traction in that county following a dismal turnout by residents when the DP and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua visited last week.

The poor turnout is mainly attributed to vibrant campaigns by the local Jubilee Party candidates and UDA infighting and disputes with affiliate parties.

Another challenge that emerged during the DP’s visit last week was the crowds’ shouting down of UDA candidates invited to address them but who instead warmed up to candidates from the affiliate parties.

For example, in Kipipiria and Kinangop constituencies, the crowds openly rejected Woman Rep Faith Gitau, shouting that they wanted to be addressed by Ms Judy Muhia of The Service Party.

Those in attendance said the meeting also discussed economic issues concerning Nyandarua.

Besides Ms Gitau, the meeting was attended by Senate candidate John Methu, governor hopeful Kiarie Badilisha, UDA MP candidates from the five constituencies and ward rep candidates under the party.

Ms Gitau said it was the responsibility of individual parties to market their candidates, and Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua have the right to campaign for the party candidates.

“We understand that we are in a coalition with other parties, but as UDA we have our candidates [and] ours is to market and strengthen our parties,” she said.

“The other coalition parties should popularise their candidates and the Deputy President’s candidature. The coalition agreements are binding at the national level but each candidate should popularise themselves and their parties at the grassroots.”

Feeling sidelined by UDA, TSP deputy secretary-general Kirika Waithaka, who is vying for the Nyandarua governor’s seat, said other candidates have learnt a lesson from what is happening.

“My resolution now is to work hard and popularise my candidature and the party. We learnt critical lessons on how the party nominations were conducted in the past. I will remain in the TSP party and strengthen it at the grassroots so that I am guaranteed a direct ticket in the future,” Mr Waithaka said.