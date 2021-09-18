Jimi Wanjigi: I’ll push on despite chaos

The four-day Nyanza tour of businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his quest to become the ODM party presidential candidate in 2022 is threatening to split the Raila Odinga–led outfit.

What started as a warning to ODM officials from the six Nyanza counties not to attend the four day tour of Mr Wanjigi turned chaotic after the businessman's convoy was pelted with stones in Migori.

Mr Wanjigi, however, vowed to continue with his tour in Siaya today and Kisumu tomorrow.

The chaotic scenes in Migori saw three people injured and windows of three vehicles, including Mr Wanjigi's, smashed.

Mr Wanjigi challenged Mr Odinga to openly condemn the incidents.

"It is a sad day for democracy in the party, that few goons can be hired to disrupt a good engagement. I challenge my party leader to come out in the public and condemn this incident," said Mr Wanjigi.

He ruled out any interference from outside saying this was purely orchestrated within the party ranks.

Wanjigi cuts short his speech and leaves Migori town after his convoy was pelted with stones

"I have heard people dragging the names of other politicians in this incident yet its known that it came from some senior officials in the party. I will not be intimidated easily," said Mr Wanjigi.

In a statement, ODM condemned the incident terming it unfortunate.

Tolerance

"The party urges for tolerance and accommodation of every political view. We urge police in Migori to ensure culprits are brought to book," read the statement.

But even as the party called for investigations, Mr Wanjigi's allies pointed an accusing finger at Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, accusing him of planning the chaos.

Mr Joseph Nyambori, the organising secretary of ODM in Migori and Steve Mbogo, a member of the party's National Executive Council, accused Junet of funding some group of youth to cause chaos. "We are privy to information that Junet sent money to a group of youth on Thursday night to ensure that the meeting does not happen," said Mr Nyambori.

Earlier, Mr Wanjigi's meeting was disrupted by ODM party delegates moments before his arrival. Maranatha Church, the venue of the meeting, turned chaotic with a section of ODM members accusing the presidential hopeful of breaching protocol by planning the meeting without bringing the county’s party leadership on board.

County branch chairman, Mr Phillip Makabongo, said Mr Wanjigi “organised a personal meeting without following clear protocol”.