Jimi Wanjigi: I’ll push on despite chaos

Jimi Wanjigi in Migori

Businessman and presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi interacts with his supporters on day 2 of his tour of the Nyanza region on September 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
By  Rushdie Oudia  &  Ian Byron

 The four-day Nyanza tour of businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his quest to become the ODM party presidential candidate in 2022 is threatening to split the Raila Odinga–led outfit.

