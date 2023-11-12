Jeremiah Kioni: Mt Kenya region won't repeat mistakes it made in 2022 elections

The vote-rich Mt Kenya region, which voted overwhelmingly for President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in the August 2022 General Election, will not repeat the same mistake in 2027, a senior politician from the region has said.

In an apparent reference to the region's solid support for Dr Ruto, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said, "Even heroes and heroines make mistakes but we will not repeat the same mistake twice."

Speaking during the burial of Monica Wangu Wamwere in Nakuru County on Friday, Mr Kioni said the Kenya Kwanza government was not keen on reducing the cost of living.

"With the kind of hypocrisy I'm seeing, I'm not hopeful for change," said Mr Kioni.

He continued: "We can't go far as a nation if we are full of hypocrisy. We must be mindful of the welfare of other Kenyans. When you hear an old sheep sneezing in pain, you know it's hurting. It is a sign that it is sick or that something is troubling it".

"If we don't put our heads together, we will perish together. There are things we have been taking lightly, but in a real sense it is a dangerous thing," said Mr Kioni.

He said the proposed fees for replacing a lost national ID card and registering a new one, which have been increased to Sh2,000 and Sh1,000 respectively, will hurt jobless young Kenyans.

"These fees will prevent many people from renewing their lost IDs," Mr Kioni said.

The move to adjust ID fees has sparked a wave of discontent, with many Kenyans taking to social media platforms to voice their concerns and frustrations.

The revised fees are seen by some as an additional financial burden on citizens already struggling with the high cost of living. Mr Kioni said even the church was suffering from high taxes.