Jaramogi University: Yes, Simba Arati’s degree is ours and genuine

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) has defended Kisii governor candidate Simba Arati over questions surrounding his academic qualifications.

JOOUST said the outgoing Dagoretti North MP successfully undertook undergraduate and postgraduate degrees there between 2014 and 2022 and is enrolling for a PhD.

Dr Salome Agnes Awuor, the director of JOOUST’s Nairobi campus, said Mr Paul Simba Arati joined the university in January 2014 for a Bachelor of Arts (International Relations and Diplomacy) with IT in the School of Humanities and Social Science.

The Nairobi campus is situated on the 12th floor of Postbank House on Banda Street.

“Mr Arati has been my student since day one. Starting with a degree and then later an MBA. And the evidence is there,” said Dr Awuor.

She said the MP completed his undergraduate studies in April 2016 before graduating a month later with a second-class (upper division) honours on May 27, 2016.

“We run a trimester, meaning that a calendar year has three semesters. Mr Arati successfully completed the 60 units required for one to graduate. We have [a] blended mode of learning and I remember teaching him in Parliament many times,” she said.

This comes after two voters, Moses Ayieko and Wesley Obwang'i, filed complaints against Mr Arati, alleging that he does not have the required education qualifications, is not a graduate of JOOUST and that the academic documents he presented for clearance are forgeries.

They went on to claim that the lawmaker scored a C-minus in his KCSE, a grade that could not allow him to join any university in Kenya for a degree programme.

They added that the politician did not complete his studies at Kenya Polytechnic College as he was allegedly expelled after leading a student strike.

According to JOOUST’s brochure, to be admitted for a degree in international relations and diplomacy, an applicant must have a KCSE mean grade of C+ with C+ in English or Kiswahili or a foreign language; or a KCSE mean grade of C- and a relevant Knec diploma from an accredited institution.

Mr Arati’s profile on Parliament’s website shows that he attended Suneka High School between 1996 and 1999 for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

He then joined Kenya Polytechnic University College, now Technical University of Kenya, between 2001 and 2003 for a diploma in tourism management.

He started his postgraduate studies by enrolling for a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) in 2016 before graduating on April 22, 2022.

To qualify for the programme, an applicant must have a first-class honours or second-class (upper division) from an accredited university.

Documents seen by the Nation show that Mr Arati enrolled for a master’s degree programme in 2016 and was assigned student admission number B151/4398/2016 for a master’s of business administration (strategic management) in the School of Business and Economics.

“This offer is made on the basis of your qualifications and is subject to verification by the university authorities. The programme will be conducted at Continental College of Business at Postbank House, 12th Floor, Banda Street…,” read a letter dated October 3, 2016 and signed on behalf of Prof Beatrice Anyango, director of the Board of Postgraduate Studies.

He was to undertake 16 units and pay Sh236,700 for in-person classes.

His research topic was the “Effect of marketing strategy on performance of Pepsi-Cola Limited in Kenya”.

The subject of the research was approved by the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation and was subsequently issued with research licence number 615320 on August 20, 2020.