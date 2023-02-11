Jalang’o: 'Raila's security threw me out of Azimio retreat'

By Samwel Owino

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, got a rude shock on Thursday after he was blocked from an Azimio retreat at Maanzoni Lodge, Machakos County.

The MP says he was initially barred from the venue but later managed to get into the hall. However, he says, security men threw him out of the meeting when Azimio leader Raila Odinga arrived.

As he was being thrown out, an official could be heard telling him to "get out and go to State House".

Jalang'o obliged and peacefully walked out, then later addressed the media at the hotel reception.

"I feel bad that I have been kicked out of the meeting. I'm still in Azimio and ODM and fully support Raila," he said.

"When I came in, a few boys tried to block me but later I was allowed in. But when Raila walked in, his close security told me to get out," he added.

Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor, (centre), walks away after he was kicked out of Azimio meeting at Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos on February 9, 2023. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

This comes just days after Jalang'o and other Azimio-affiliated MPs met with President William Ruto at State House.

At the time, the MP had said the meeting was for the good of his constituents in Lang’ata who stand to benefit when he works closely with the government.

But even after being thrown out of the Azimio meeting today, Jalang'o insisted that he does not regret going to meet the Head of State.

"Apologise for what? I will not apologise for meeting the President on development issues," he said, adding that he would continue to support the agenda of ODM and the Azimio coalition.

In an interview with Spice FM on Wednesday, the MP said political seasons come and go and that politics and development are two different things.

However, ODM had criticised the MPs' visit, saying it had not been sanctioned by the Raila Odinga-led party.