Jaguar swallows humble pie, joins DP Ruto in Western tour

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar is back to Deputy President William Ruto's camp, despite threatening to defend his seat as an independent after losing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

In the poll conducted by UDA National Elections Board (NEB), Mr Njagua alias Jaguar lost to his main challenger Simon Mbugua of East African Legislative Assembly.

"The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader," Mr Njagua had protested in a Facebook page recently.

He went ahead: "The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done."

After whining about UDA nomination process, the Starehe MP made his first public appearance in DP Ruto's political rallies on Saturday in Bungoma, a clear indication that he had rejoined the Hustler team.

Starehe MP Charles Kanyi from (left), National Assembly Speaker Justine Muturi and other leaders during a church service at St Peter's Claver Catholic Church in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County on May 08, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

"Solutions to problems facing this country can only be found from the electorate. Boda boda operators, cereal and dairy farmers have problems. It is only a person without brains who can vote for Azimio," said Mr Njagua.

Mr Njagua also accompanied Dr Ruto to another political event in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County on Sunday.