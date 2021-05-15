Isaac’s aura of bravura yields to gravity of law

If we were to compare Isaac Newton with Isaac Mwaura, we would say Newton discovered the law of gravity while Mwaura has just discovered the gravity of law.

We would also say Newton rose to fame after his discovery while Mwaura is headed to political famine. However, both provided an example on why a fruit has to go down when it detaches from a tree.

Mr Mwaura finished the week in a messy legal quandary: Two gazette notices, at least two court orders, a declaration from the Senate Speaker, and uncertainty on whether or not he is a senator. Pray, where, in law, does he stand?

Troubles

The politician, whose attempt to be Juja MP in 2017 ended at the Jubilee Party nominations, must be weighing the troubles he brought upon himself with his oft-sharp tongue.

That day in December 2020 when he declared support for the “Hustler Movement”, which is backing Deputy President William Ruto, will be playing in his mind.

The barbs he threw at the Kenyatta family as he made that declaration will also play again, and he maybe, he may want to eat his words. Maybe not.

“Familia ya Kenyatta walitawala miaka 15 na ingine inaenda kuisha 10,” he told an excited crowd at the homecoming party of Msamweni MP Feisal Bader. “Tunasema imetoshea hiyo, tusonge tujipange kama vijana.” In other words, Mr Mwaura was saying that the 15 years in which founding President Jomo Kenyatta was in power and the projected 10 years of his son Uhuru were enough for the family.

He perhaps underestimated the third law of motion, discovered by the more famous Isaac: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

The reaction came in the form of summons to the Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee that recommended his expulsion.

Court cases

Mr Mwaura also hit back through court cases, but there is Newton’s third law – simply put, when two bodies collide, the heavier one will cause more damage on the smaller one.

Will he regret quitting the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party that first nominated him to the National Assembly in 2013? When he made the switch from ODM to Jubilee in 2017, he said it was because “there is no way anyone would have won with ODM in Ruiru”.

Having lost to Simon King’ara in the nominations – who went ahead to be elected Ruiru MP in the 2017 polls – Mr Mwaura was thereafter nominated to the Senate by Jubilee.

Barely three years in, he became a casualty of the fallout between President Kenyatta and his deputy.

With Sammy Leshore already floated as his replacement, Mr Mwaura will definitely not want to hear that song “Irreplaceable” released by Beyoncé in 2006 when he was the coordinator of the Albinism Society of Kenya.