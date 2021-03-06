Jubilee
Is Jubilee Party dead or dying?

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Onyango K'Onyango

  • The DP  is associated with the United Democratic Alliance, which on Thursday bagged its first seat in London ward, Nakuru County.
  • Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju says much as he wants unity, those who have outgrown the party should leave peacefully.

The Jubilee Party has fired a warning shot at Deputy President William Ruto and his ‘Hustler’ brigade over their internal rebellion. The DP  is associated with the United Democratic Alliance, which on Thursday bagged its first seat in London ward, Nakuru County. Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju says much as he wants unity, those who have outgrown the party should leave peacefully.

