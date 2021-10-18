President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga
AFP

Politics

Prime

Inside Uhuru, Raila’s coalition power plan

By  Justus Ochieng'

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will draw inspiration from the victorious Rainbow Coalition of 2002 to neutralise Deputy President William Ruto’s onslaught in the succession race.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.