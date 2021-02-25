Inside Uhuru, Raila BBI campaign plan 

Uhuru and Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga distribute BBI signing documents to regional representatives at Kenyatta International Convention Center on November 25, 2020 when they launched the collection of signatures.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta and ODM leader Odinga expected to launch drive next week
  • They have zoned the country into 10 regions, each led by a team of senior politicians, clerics, trade unionists and civil society leaders

Details have emerged on the 10 regions that President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s camps have zoned the country into, to ensure effective referendum campaigns.

