Inside Raila’s talks with US, EU envoys

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga promised Western envoys that his foreign policy leaning would be similar to that of the outgoing Jubilee administration should he win the presidency in next year’s General Election, the Nation has established.

Mr Odinga, who is tipped to be ODMa front-runner in next year’s polls, on Wednesday met nine US and European diplomats on the sanction of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is backing his presidential bid.

The meeting, which came only hours after the President held closed-door consultations with Mr Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders at State House Mombasa, was seen as yet another pointer to the Head of State’s preferred successor in next year’s elections.

Multiple sources familiar with the discussions indicated that the ODM leader rode on President Kenyatta’s backing for his State House bid to give early assurances of cordial diplomatic ties with the West.

Also discussed was Kenya’s foreign policy, democracy, fight against Covid-19 and the country’s economic recovery post-pandemic, according to those who attended the meeting.

“They (envoys) wanted to know our plans leading to the election and post-election because they see Hon Odinga and his team as a potential government,” said a source who attended the meeting hosted by Danish Ambassador to Kenya, Ole Thonke, at his Nairobi residence.

Kenya has enjoyed warm relations with Western countries since Independence, and presidential contenders habitually seek audience with envoys in the lead up to presidential polls.

The industrialised nations, which are also top donors and investors in the country, ordinarily have strong behind-the-scenes influence on local politics and determine international sentiment on how other international organisations perceive Nairobi.

The ODM leader, the source said, assured the envoys of stability, national unity and that “their interests shall be safeguarded by his administration.”

Mr Thonke yesterday told the Nation that the meeting was one of the many usually convened by Heads of Missions Governance Group (HOMS) with local leaders “due to our partnership in Kenya on governance and human rights.”

“The main discussions evolved around the preparations of the elections next year and the economic situation in Kenya, which has been widely cited in the Press and the social media,” he said.

On the diplomatic trip, Mr Odinga was accompanied by ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohammed and Director of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi.

“The message was clear. He (Raila) assured them that the historical relationship between Kenya and the foreign nations shall remain undeterred,” Mr Mohammed told the Nation yesterday.

Political analysts see the Odinga meeting as a strategy to woo the West ahead of the contest.

Political analyst Javas Bigambo said aspirants for the top office seek to demonstrate that they have important ties abroad, especially in the West,.

Prof Macharia Munene of USI-Africa says the possibility of support through finances and in kind is another factor that would make aspirants want to reach out to the West.