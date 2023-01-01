Inside Raila Odinga’s 2023 plan to keep William Ruto on his toes

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has lined up a series of events in the New Year both outside and inside Parliament to keep President William Ruto’s administration in check.

The coalition is set to continue its public engagements, with a schedule expected to be released later this month. The meetings will build on the one held in Kibra last month and are meant to pile pressure on the administration to make life bearable for Kenyans. “These people’s dialogues shall continue in the coming days, weeks and months in different parts of the country in pursuit of a nation that cares for its citizens, respects the rule of law and honours the principles of inclusivity in line with our Constitution,” Azimio resolved after its first meeting on December 7.

Azimio, according to sources, will take the government head-on over the high cost of living, issues of constitutional review and appointment of new electoral agency commissioners.

A report released last week by Infotrak Research and Consulting indicated that Dr Ruto has an average score of 52.1 per cent in the first 100 days in office. It, however, faulted the President for the high cost of living, rising food and basic commodity prices and delay in improving the lives of low-income earners. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has already announced that starting today, Kenyans will pay 15 per cent more for electricity after Dr Ruto opted against extending a multibillion-shilling subsidy initiated by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta. The subsidy expired yesterday, setting the stage for costly electricity and pressure on sky-high inflation.

Demands

Among its 12 demands in the first public meeting with the people, Azimio called on Dr Ruto to restore the fuel subsidy from today as part of shouldering the burden of Kenyans in tackling the high cost of living. “That the Ruto administration be pressured to institute measures to reduce the cost of basic commodities, particularly by restoring subsidies to unga, fuel, school fees and electricity beginning January 2023, failing which Kenyans will be free to take such steps as they may deem fit to ease the burden of the yoke upon their shoulders,” reads part of the demands.

Speaking in Kisumu yesterday, National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi said among the things Azimio will use to keep the Kenya Kwanza administration in check will be resistance to any attempt to unilaterally reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Mr Wandayi said the existing electoral laws and procedures have not produced an electoral system that most Kenyans could regard as transparent, accountable and democratic. “This is the electoral body whose members President Ruto has presented to Kenyans as heroes. Reform is a must. Any attempt to unilaterally reconstitute the IEBC will be vigorously resisted by patriotic forces,” he said.

Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni told Sunday Nation that they are going to take their 2022 August election case to the people through public engagements. “This is a government of a minority with only 30 per cent and we are going to take our evidence, on how the election was stolen, from the people,” he said.

Mr Kioni said they are also going to increase their engagement with the people to determine whether the government has delivered on the promises it made during election campaigns.

“They used to say all the problems the country is facing were due to ‘handshake’, now they are in power, though illegally, we want to hold them to account on the state of our nation,” he said.

Mr Wandayi also pointed out that many Kenyans have been left at the mercy of relatives and neighbours while the government shuns responsibility.

“During the campaigns, President Ruto said this would be Kenya’s economic moment. We want that economic moment, and we want it now,” Mr Wandayi said.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration loathes subsidies. Whatever they choose to call it, they will have to cushion Kenyans against the ravages of a melting economy. We believe that families and firms struggling to pay their bills need help and we will demand help on their behalf.”

Civil service

He said the administration must also urgently address nepotism, ethnocentrism and favouritism in the civil service.

Vihiga senator Godfrey Senator said Azimio will be more “lethal, organised and effective” this year in its oversight role. “We are seeing a constitutional review similar to that of the BBI (Building Bridges Initiative), which the court clearly said cannot be initiated by the Executive. We will fully take charge of that process.”

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu told Sunday Nation that they will be more coordinated and organised both inside and outside parliament to keep the government on its toes. “We will be organised in our address to issues affecting Kenyans. If, for instance, we will be talking about the cost of living or high public debts, then we will come with facts and figures to buttress our points,” he said.

In Parliament, Azimio is banking on two powerful committees under its custody—Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Public Investments Committee—commercial affairs and energy to unearth major corruption in government and ensure every coin in public entities is used for the intended purpose.

Bills

PAC is chaired by former minority leader John Mbadi, while newly created PIC is chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing. Azimio is also expected to sponsor a number of Bills that will improve governance and lower the cost of living as part of its plan to endear itself to the common person.

Azimio has also insisted that the government reinstate the Inua Jamii programme for the elderly and Linda Mama, which they claim was withdrawn. They also want the Inua Jamii cash increased from Sh2,000 to Sh4,000 monthly and extended to widows, most of whom are poor, neglected and vulnerable.