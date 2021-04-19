Rigathi Gachagua
File I Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Exposed: Inside MPs, William Ruto secret power talks

By  Guchu Ndung'u

Political and Parliamentary Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Legislators who support President Uhuru Kenyatta dismiss the pro-DP group.
  • On Friday and Saturday night, 48 lawmakers, mostly from Mt Kenya, Rift Valley and Nairobi trickled to Karen in shifts. 

Lawmakers from 11 counties are secretly meeting at night to craft economic and political demands they want agreed on with Deputy President William Ruto before the 2022 elections and have formed a team to spearhead the talks, the Nation can now reveal.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

  2. Ewaso Ng’iro stares at grim reality of drying up

  3. Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

  4. Kibwana changes tune on law reforms

  5. Report: France was 'blind' to Rwanda genocide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.