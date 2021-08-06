William Ruto
Inside DP Ruto's crisis meeting with Tangatanga legislators

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Renewed onslaught from government pushes Ruto to marshall his lieutenants.
  • Response to Uhuru, grassroots polls and explainer on bottom-up economic model discussed.

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday held a crisis meeting with Tangatanga-allied legislators in the wake of a renewed onslaught against him by government and continued attacks over his bottom-up economic approach.

